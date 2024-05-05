94,491 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $46,006,000. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.95 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

