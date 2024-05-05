Aaron’s (AAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Aaron’s has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.100-0.250 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.