ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $314,463.46 and approximately $6.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000316 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

