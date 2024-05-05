ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Baidu comprises approximately 1.5% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.68.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

