ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Buys Shares of 113,367 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Infosys makes up approximately 2.0% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Infosys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 92,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 67,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 4,035,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,675,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

