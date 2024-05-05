ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 32.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.38. The company had a trading volume of 606,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

