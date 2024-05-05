ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Vale accounts for approximately 1.6% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.61. 23,144,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,811,452. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

