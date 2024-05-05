ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.69. 31,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

