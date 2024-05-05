AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of AECOM worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in AECOM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

NYSE ACM opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

