Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,616,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,180 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.79% of Aflac worth $380,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 2,938,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

