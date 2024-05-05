Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.22.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$47.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The company has a market cap of C$951.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

