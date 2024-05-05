AJOVista LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.18. 2,833,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,603. The stock has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

