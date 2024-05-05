AJOVista LLC Invests $194,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 760,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 185,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $236,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $120.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.