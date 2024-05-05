AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $1,251.95. 95,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,284. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,496.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,279.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,182.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

