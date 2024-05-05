Algorand Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $54.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00058359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,281,354 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.