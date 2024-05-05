AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $33.16. 244,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

