Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.