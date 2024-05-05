Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $103.97 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in Alphabet by 76.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 36,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 22,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

