Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $163,207,000.

TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

