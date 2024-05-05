Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,962 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

