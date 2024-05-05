Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after buying an additional 166,999 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:IR opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

