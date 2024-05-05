Amalgamated Bank Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $124.42 and a one year high of $194.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

