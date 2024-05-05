Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $134.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

