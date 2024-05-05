Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,046 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

