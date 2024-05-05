Amalgamated Bank Sells 899 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,705 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,087,143. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

