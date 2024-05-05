Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.