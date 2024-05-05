American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

