American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.760 EPS.

AMH stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

