Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $195.08

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.