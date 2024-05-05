Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.98

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $12.07. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 12,576 shares changing hands.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
