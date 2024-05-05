Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,628 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $59,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 3,084,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

