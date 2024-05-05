APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on APA from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.05.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 9,600,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,839. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.29. APA has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APA will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

