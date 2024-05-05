Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,272.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 74.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. 3,818,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,384. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

