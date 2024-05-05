Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85-21.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.52 billion.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $80.82. 4,769,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,622. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

