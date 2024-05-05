Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $105.35 million and $6.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

