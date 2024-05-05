Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.89. 542,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,307. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

