ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. 2,251,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
