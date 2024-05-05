ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after buying an additional 626,810 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,869,000 after buying an additional 522,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after acquiring an additional 518,689 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $32.90 on Friday, hitting $311.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average of $281.50.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

