ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.87. 8,015,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

