ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.14. 974,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

