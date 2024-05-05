ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

PNOV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. 4,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $727.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

