ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 183,045 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 99,302 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 220,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS PJAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,819 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.