Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $28.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 71.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 494,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

