Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,992. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

