AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,443,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,700 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of AT&T worth $494,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,791,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.85. 24,023,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

