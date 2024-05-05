Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NML. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 255,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NML opened at $7.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

