Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,636 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,674,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187,321 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.12. 970,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.