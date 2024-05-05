Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,068 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.