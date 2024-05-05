Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

NYSE ANET traded up $12.54 on Friday, hitting $274.40. 2,883,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,995. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average of $249.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,974 shares of company stock worth $96,252,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

