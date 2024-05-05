Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,097. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.